Public Health reports 344 cases and zero deaths from COVID-19

On Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 344 new cases and zero deaths of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

The data from bulletin 507 brings to 344,495 the total number of infections in the country, of which 13,664 remain as active cases.

A total of 3,974 deaths are also recorded. 25.52 % of the deceased had hypertension as comorbidity and 15.93 % diabetes.