Robbers dressed as soldiers kill one man and injure another
Unknown assailants dressed in military attire killed one man and wounded another during a robbery on a stretch of Núñez de Cáceres Avenue, in the National District of Santo Domingo, according to preliminary information about the incident.
According to eyewitnesses, one of the assailants was shot in the chest, and another was shot in the leg.
So far, the authorities have not provided any information about the incident. The news is in development.