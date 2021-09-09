Dominican leader: I told you, no sacred cows

Santo Domingo .– President Luis Abinader reiterated this Wednesday that during his term in office, in this country there are no sacred cows and that they will continue to fight corruption and organized crime, whoever falls.

“I promised this country that there would be no impunity, I promised this country that there would be a Justice Ministry that would act whoever falls and that is what is being exercised.”

The president emphasized that ending impunity and protection in administrative corruption and organized crime is a sacred commitment that he assumed with the country.

The statement comes as a result of Operation Falcón, which came to light Wednesday.