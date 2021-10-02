Cruz Jiminián Clinic overcrowded with unvaccinated patients

Santo Domingo, DR

Dr. Antonio Cruz Jiminián, a survivor of Covid when the first vaccine against that virus had not been created, reported yesterday that his clinic is saturated with patients with the virus, especially young people, all unvaccinated.

He cited the case of two people who died in the last two days at his center, one with comorbidity, over 60 years old, and a 24-year-old young man who was always reluctant to be inoculated.

“We had 29 beds at the time of the peak of the pandemic, when we saw that hospitalizations had decreased in May there were eight and between five and six were admitted, but in September it increased to 14 and 15 beds and now we have no capacity for new admissions,” he said, indicating that if this continues, the number of beds will increase.

The deceased and critical patients have not been vaccinated.

The philanthropist all but pleaded with people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. “This is a reality. Vaccines work, they are not an invention, don’t be fools, get vaccinated,” the practitioner added.

He insisted that vaccinated patients have not required hospitalization and that only those who have not been inoculated die; even with a single dose, they have not died.

He pointed out that they have attended many young patients, some of whom have required intubation due to lack of the vaccine.

Bed occupancy

Yesterday the epidemiological bulletin 561 of the Ministry of Public Health indicated 473 covid patients admitted.