Public Health reports 495 new cases of covid-19

The Ministry of Public Health reported today 495 new positive cases of Covid-19 and no deaths from the disease.

According to bulletin 570 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), the Dominican Republic has 7,510 active cases, 365,558 registered, with 353,981 patients recovered from the disease 1,741,746 suspected cases have been ruled out.

The report indicates that yesterday 6,732 samples were processed; of these, 6,350 were made of ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 382 of antigen, of which 4,397 were made for the first time 2,335 were subsequent.

The daily positivity is 11.26%, and the accumulated one at 8.93%.

The case fatality rate remains at 1.11% and per million inhabitants at 389.24.

Hospital occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2,604 COVID beds, of which 560 are occupied, for 22%, with 203 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds occupied of the 609 available in the system for patients affected by the disease representing 33 percent. Meanwhile, out of 519 system fans, 125 people are connected, for 24 percent.