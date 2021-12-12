Minister Carlos Bonilla delivers homes in the South

The Minister of Housing and Buildings (MIVED), Eng. This weekend, Carlos Bonilla delivered 14 new homes belonging to the “Dominican Plan for Reconstruction” in the San Juan de la Maguana and Las Matas de Farfán provinces.

The houses were built by the institution’s rapid action unit, thanks to which the wooden walls were replaced by blocks, cement floors, and bathrooms.

“Dominicana se Reconstruye is a plan that dignifies the lives of vulnerable citizens throughout the country. We seek to repair homes so that our citizens have a safe and, above all, a decent roof over their heads,” said Minister Carlos Bonilla.

The delivery of these new structures ratifies the commitment of the Ministry of Housing to build a better future for all Dominicans.

Currently, MIVED is in the process of surveying and supervising different areas throughout the nation to give continuity to the initiative to build and repair homes.