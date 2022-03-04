¨El Costo de la Vida,¨ Juan Luis Guerra’s song that brings the Dominican Republic back into fashion
Unemployment, corruption, and the high cost of fuel prices are covered in the song “The cost of life” by Juan Luis Guerra.
And although it was recorded in 2020, it precisely describes some of the situations currently being experienced in the Dominican Republic.
¨And gasoline goes up again, the weight that goes down is no longer visible,¨ ¨And now unemployment, you see, it bit me too,¨ are some of the verses of the musical theme.
Coincidence or is there no progress in the country?
There have been many attempts by the different leaders who have governed in recent times to achieve progress in these areas. But progress comes slowly.
There are many alterations that hundreds of Dominicans live day after day and do not get out of there. The singer Juan Luis Guerra also touches on the issue of corruption, which has been one of the most critical challenges on the part of current President Luis Abinader, who has set himself the goal that no corrupt person go unpunished and be brought to justice.
Below are the song’s full lyrics:
The cost of living rises again
The weight that goes down is no longer seen
And beans can’t be eaten
A pound of rice or a quarter of coffee
No one cares what you think
It will be because we don’t speak English here
Ah ah is true, ah ah e’ truth, ah ah e’ truth
Do you understand?
Do you, do you
And the gasoline goes up again
The weight that goes down is no longer seen
And democracy cannot grow
If corruption plays chess
Nobody cares what you think?
It will be because we don’t speak French here
Ah ah vous parlez, ah ah vous parlez, ah ah vous parlez, ah ah no monsieur
We are a hole in the middle of the sea and the sky
500 years later
A white and Taino black lit race
But who discovered whom
Woe to the cost of living
Ya va pa’ arriba tu ves
And the weight that goes down
You see poor or look
And medicine (you see it walks backwards)
Here it is not cured (you already see a key in the foot)
Here i qui
See here who
And now unemployment
You see it bit me too
No one cares about noo
Neither the mitsubishi sees nor the chevrolet
Corruption pa arriba
Ya ve pa’ arriba tu ves
And the weight that goes down
You see poor or look
And delicuence
You see I got caught again
Here it is not cured
You see not a callus on your foot
Here i qui, go here i qui
And now unemployment
You see it bit me too
No one cares about noo
Neither the mitsubichi sees nor the chevrolet
The recession up
Ya ve pa’ arriba tu ves
And the weight that goes down
You see poor or look
And medicine already sees walks backwards
Here it is not cured
You see a key in the foot
Aqui i qui, ya ve, ahi qui i qui
And now unemployment
You see it bit me too
No one cares about noo
Neither the mitsubichi sees nor the chevrolet