¨El Costo de la Vida,¨ Juan Luis Guerra’s song that brings the Dominican Republic back into fashion

Unemployment, corruption, and the high cost of fuel prices are covered in the song “The cost of life” by Juan Luis Guerra.

And although it was recorded in 2020, it precisely describes some of the situations currently being experienced in the Dominican Republic.

¨And gasoline goes up again, the weight that goes down is no longer visible,¨ ¨And now unemployment, you see, it bit me too,¨ are some of the verses of the musical theme.

Coincidence or is there no progress in the country?

There have been many attempts by the different leaders who have governed in recent times to achieve progress in these areas. But progress comes slowly.

There are many alterations that hundreds of Dominicans live day after day and do not get out of there. The singer Juan Luis Guerra also touches on the issue of corruption, which has been one of the most critical challenges on the part of current President Luis Abinader, who has set himself the goal that no corrupt person go unpunished and be brought to justice.

Below are the song’s full lyrics:

The cost of living rises again

The weight that goes down is no longer seen

And beans can’t be eaten

A pound of rice or a quarter of coffee

No one cares what you think

It will be because we don’t speak English here

Ah ah is true, ah ah e’ truth, ah ah e’ truth

Do you understand?

Do you, do you

And the gasoline goes up again

The weight that goes down is no longer seen

And democracy cannot grow

If corruption plays chess

Nobody cares what you think?

It will be because we don’t speak French here

Ah ah vous parlez, ah ah vous parlez, ah ah vous parlez, ah ah no monsieur

We are a hole in the middle of the sea and the sky

500 years later

A white and Taino black lit race

But who discovered whom

Woe to the cost of living

Ya va pa’ arriba tu ves

And the weight that goes down

You see poor or look

And medicine (you see it walks backwards)

Here it is not cured (you already see a key in the foot)

Here i qui

See here who

And now unemployment

You see it bit me too

No one cares about noo

Neither the mitsubishi sees nor the chevrolet

Corruption pa arriba

Ya ve pa’ arriba tu ves

And the weight that goes down

You see poor or look

And delicuence

You see I got caught again

Here it is not cured

You see not a callus on your foot

Here i qui, go here i qui

And now unemployment

You see it bit me too

No one cares about noo

Neither the mitsubichi sees nor the chevrolet

The recession up

Ya ve pa’ arriba tu ves

And the weight that goes down

You see poor or look

And medicine already sees walks backwards

Here it is not cured

You see a key in the foot

Aqui i qui, ya ve, ahi qui i qui

And now unemployment

You see it bit me too

No one cares about noo

Neither the mitsubichi sees nor the chevrolet