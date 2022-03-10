Public Health activates control plan against dengue

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health assured yesterday that it maintains strict epidemiological surveillance of dengue, given the increase in cases registered this year in the country. Furthermore, actions and interventions aimed at controlling the transmitting mosquito are intensifying.

According to health authorities, so far, the number of dengue cases recorded in the country has not exceeded the amount expected each year, so it is still in an epidemiological safety zone. However, he adds that work is being done to prevent the emergence of epidemic outbreaks.

Doctors Eladio Pérez, Deputy Minister of Collective Health; Ronald Skewes, National Director of Epidemiology; and Manuel Tejada, Director of the Center for the Prevention and Control of Vector-Borne Diseases and Zoonoses (Cecovez), who detailed the operational plan carried out at the national level to prevent vector-borne diseases, such as dengue and malaria.

According to the official bulletin corresponding to epidemiological week number six, in the first six weeks of this year, there have been five deaths and 471 cases of dengue, exceeding by 147% of the cases registered in the same period of the year last year, when 189 cases and the same number of deaths had been reported.

They reported that a consultant from the World Health Organization (WHO) would soon come to the country to start an application that will allow the national health system to predict any dengue outbreak that may arise one or two weeks in advance.

According to Dr. Skewes, that will allow the country to have an early response and make the appropriate interventions to prevent any outbreak.

Entomological surveillance

Among the measures being carried out, Tejada said that the entomology team diagnoses the behavior of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, in areas and communities of the country to control breeding sites, which includes indoor spraying, delivery of mosquito nets in required cases and aerial spraying if necessary.

Dengue is a febrile disease responsible for causing significant epidemics in previous years. It is transmitted by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clean water.