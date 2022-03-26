National Children’s Vaccination Day against COVID-19 to be held on Saturday (Today)

More than 128,000 children between the ages of 5 and 12 have already been immunized in schools. (NEAL CRUZ)

The Ministry of Public Health, through the Vacúnate RD program, announced this Friday a national children’s vacation day for Saturday, March 26.

According to a publication by the entity on Instagram, the day will be held from 8:30 am until 2:00 pm in all country provinces.

“Tomorrow, March 26, starting at 8:30 am, we will be having our vaccination day in all provinces of the country. We will be administering first and second doses,” the publication indicates.

The vaccines to be administered will be from the pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

On February 14 of this year, the Dominican Republic began the vaccination against COVID of children between 5 and 11 years of age in 388 schools in the country.

The deputy minister of Collective Health, Dr. Eladio Perez, reported on Wednesday that more than 128,000 children between 5 and 12 years of age have already been immunized in schools, managing a daily average of 12 to 14,000 children vaccinated per day.

Authorities expect to vaccinate 1.2 million children in this age group during the next six months.