Covid positivity stands at 0.89% in the last four weeks

The number of deaths from Covid remains at 4,375.

Santo Domingo, DR

The rate of Covid infection in the Dominican Republic continues to fall, with only 30 new cases detected in 24 hours and positivity of 0.89% in the last four weeks.

The epidemiological bulletin 745 of the Ministry of Health indicates that the lethality rate is at 0.76%, with no deaths reported in almost 20 days, maintaining the number of fatalities to date due to the pandemic at 4,375.

Of 2,513 samples processed, 30 were positive to bring the daily positivity to 1.63%. At the same time, there are only 131 active cases.

Hospitalizations

As of yesterday, only 109 patients occupied standard covid beds, for 5%.

In Intensive Care Units, 20, equivalent to 3%, and 19 delicate patients connected to ventilators, 4%.