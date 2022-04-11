Migration 23,569 illegal Haitians in the last three months

Santo Domingo, DR

According to data provided by that agency, the General Directorate of Migration has deported 54,733 undocumented Haitians to their country in the last 15 months.

Reports indicate that from January to November of the last year, 2021, the number of 31,764 illegal Haitians were arrested and repatriated to their country of origin.

While in the first quarter of 2022, 23,569 have been returned, for a total of 54,733 since January 2021.

The undocumented were arrested during operations carried out throughout the country by immigration control units of the Immigration Directorate assisted by the military.

According to the statistics, the months with the highest number of deportations in 2021 were October with 5,414, September with 3,949, and November with 2,757. Of the 54,733 Haitians repatriated in the last 15 months, 48,394 were men, and 6,339 were women of different ages.