Vaguada affecting Dominican territory will cause downpours this Thursday, according to Onamet

These rains will fall mainly over the northwest, north, northeast, central mountain range and the border area of the country.

Santo Domingo, DR

For this Thursday, a primarily sunny atmosphere and little rainfall are forecast over the national territory during the early hours of the day.

However, according to the weather report issued by the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), after midday, there will be clouds accompanied by moderate and heavy intensity showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

These rains, which could last until the evening hours, will fall mainly over the northwest, north, and northeast and the Central Mountain Range and the border area of the country.

According to the agency, these showers result from the instability generated by a trough that affects the Dominican Republic.

The forecast for tomorrow, Friday, does not present significant variations since the effects of this phenomenon will continue.

Local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will oscillate between 29 °C and 31 °C, while the minimum will remain between 20 °C and 22 °C.