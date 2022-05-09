Miriam German describes deaths in National Police stations as “barbaric, inhumane and shameful

Santo Domingo, DR

The Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam German Brito, described as “barbaric, inhumane that hurts and embarrasses” the cases of young people murdered in police stations.

The prosecutor said that the Public Ministry would not join the explanations, which is a lack of respect for the aggrieved or permissiveness in this type of action.

“That is a barbaric and inhumane thing that hurts and shames,” argued German Brito after signing an agreement between the Constitutional Court (TC) and the Public Ministry to strengthen administrative and teaching areas.

Likewise, it maintained that in the case of the death of the young José Gregorio in San José de Ocoa, there was the first autopsy and that another one was subsequently sent with a commission of three forensic experts.

In the case of José Gregorio, the police officers violently detained him and handed him over to a hospital, where he died hours later.

Police reform is complex.

On the other hand, the prosecutor said police reform is problematic because it must be dealt with against an institutional culture.

Germán Brito said that there is resistance from the body of order to change in this sense, which is why he considered the police reform difficult.

After being asked by the magistrate about the proposal to carry out the independence of the Public Ministry, she limited herself to keeping silent.