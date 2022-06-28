New vaccines prepared to attack virus mutations

New York

U.S. health officials are considering new booster vaccines against Covid-19 this fall that have been modified to accommodate mutations in the coronavirus better.

Moderna and Pfizer have tested updated shots against the contagious omicron variant. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisers will debate Tuesday whether it’s time to make a change, setting the stage for other countries to adopt similar measures.

“This is science at its finest,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press, adding that a final decision is expected within days of the advisory panel’s recommendation.

The current Covid-19 vaccines saved millions of lives worldwide in just their first year of use. And Moderna and Pfizer’s injections still offer strong protection against the worst outcomes – severe illness and death – especially after a booster.