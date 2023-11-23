Government signs agreement to strengthen planning and management of the territory

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has initiated a notable project to develop a “Multipurpose Cadastre of the territory at the national level.” This project is a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development, the National Statistics Office (ONE), the “José Joaquín Hungary Morell” National Geographic Institute (IGN-JJHM), and the National Directorate of National Cadastre.

The primary goal of this project is to enhance territorial planning and management. The multipurpose cadastre is designed to be a comprehensive tool, aiding in the orderly and inclusive growth of territories. It also aims to update cadastral information to support the formulation and execution of public policies.

This initiative aligns with Law No. 368-22 on Territorial Planning, Land Use, and Human Settlements. It’s part of a broader strategy to ensure sustainable development and efficient land use, which is particularly important for environmental sustainability and addressing the impacts of climate change.

The project began as a pilot in the municipality of Pepillo Salcedo and is expected to expand across the country. It involves creating interoperability mechanisms and leveraging updated information and quality data for effective territorial management.

This move represents a significant step towards modernizing land use planning and management in the Dominican Republic, potentially setting a precedent for other nations in the region.