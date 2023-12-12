Congressman Espaillat advocates for modernized Open Skies agreement with Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Congressman Adriano Espaillat, representing Dominican-American constituents, has urged U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to finalize the long-awaited modernized open skies agreement between the United States and the Dominican Republic. Espaillat highlighted the significant benefits this agreement would bring to both countries, including enhancing bilateral relations.

The agreement is expected to increase the number and variety of flights and air routes between the two nations, leading to more competitive airfare prices. This change is particularly important for the Dominican-American community, as Espaillat noted the current frustrations over limited flight options and high costs, which often hinder travel plans to visit family and loved ones.

The implementation of the agreement is anticipated to provide a wider choice of flights, lower ticket prices, and improved service due to increased competition among airlines. This, in turn, would bolster the thriving tourism sector and economic growth in both countries.

Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, Co-President of the Caucus (R-FL), echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the challenges Dominican-Americans face due to high airfares and limited flights, particularly from Miami to the Dominican Republic.

The call for the modern open skies agreement has garnered support from other Caucus members, including Jennifer Gonzalez-Colón (R-PR), Grace Meng (D-NY), and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL), who joined Congressmen Espaillat and Salazar in urging the Biden administration to pursue this initiative. This bipartisan support highlights the widespread recognition of the potential positive impacts of such an agreement on travel and economic relations between the United States and the Dominican Republic.