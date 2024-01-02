Fenattransc proposes new measures for road safety and efficient transport in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The National Federation of Christian Social Transport Workers (Fenattransc) has urged President Luis Abinader to consider several key recommendations aimed at improving transportation and road safety in the Dominican Republic. In a recent press conference, the union emphasized the need for better utilization of the land of the former Herrera International Airport, suggesting its conversion into two major interurban bus terminals.

Fenattransc highlighted the land’s current state of neglect, proposing its transformation into bus terminals for southern region and Cibao/northwest passenger routes. Mario Díaz, the union’s spokesperson, also called for the establishment of a National Institute for the Prevention of Accidents (INPPA). This proposed institute would focus on identifying improvements in road safety policy designs and coordinate with universities to include road safety education in their curriculum.

Main proposals from Fenattransc include:

1. Building a large terminal on the old Herrera airport land for buses from the southern and Cibao regions, redirecting their routes to end on Luperón Avenue.

2. Reassigning the controversial Eastern Bus stop for electric vehicle use.

3. Creating an exclusive red-painted lane for motorcyclists, similar to Taiwan’s system.

4. Adjusting entry times for schools, universities, and non-tax collecting public entities to optimize traffic flow.

5. Starting government entity operations not serving the public from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

6. Eliminating stops on Duarte Avenue with Paris and surrounding areas to reduce traffic congestion.

In 2024, Fenattransc aims to forge strategic alliances to reduce the number of traffic accidents, which have been alarmingly high in the past. The union stresses the necessity of implementing Technical Vehicle Inspection as per law 63-17 to address the issue of dilapidated vehicles on the roads.

Díaz emphasized the profound impact of traffic accidents, including deaths, disabilities, and significant family burdens. Citing WHO statistics, he noted that the Dominican Republic ranks fourth globally in mortality from traffic accidents, with 65 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants annually.

Fenattransc’s recommendations present significant challenges and opportunities for the Dominican Government in 2024. The union insists on the importance of involving transportation federations and unions in making supervision, regularization, and inspection mechanisms more effective, as per the land transportation system law 63-17.