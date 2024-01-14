Public Health withdraws NUTRAMIGEN PREMIUM WITH LGG formula from the market due to “possible damage to health.

The Ministry of Public Health informed through a communiqué posted on social networks that it would withdraw from the market after a “mutual agreement,” the formula NUTRAMIGEN PREMIUM WITH LGG due to possible damages to health linked to this supplement.

This withdrawal was made through the General Directorate of Medicines, Food and Health Products (DIGEMAPS), although the type and severity of the damage caused by its consumption were not specified.

Below is the complete note:

#SafetyAlert – Voluntary recall of infant formula product NUTRAMIGEN PREMIUM WITH LGG.

Our Ministry through the General Directorate of Medicines, Food and Health Products (DIGEMAPS), reports the voluntary recall issued by Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) of lot ZL3FGL, of the infant formula product Nutramigen Premium with LGG due to possible health risks.