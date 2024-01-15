27 de Febrero Avenue overpass completion expected in April

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) provides an update on the ongoing progress of the Máximo Gómez overpass with 27 de Febrero Avenue. Notably, in November of the previous year, the slabs of the west exit of the structure collapsed.

Roberto Herrera, Vice Minister of Supervision and Inspection, reports that the current focus is on the demolition and removal of remnants from the failed wall, along with the excavation for the foundation of the new diaphragm wall.

Herrera emphasizes that the anchors placed exhibit a tensile strength three times greater than the maximum allowable load. Consequently, efforts also involve drilling and installing deep drains to alleviate hydrostatic pressures.

He assures that the project will be completed and delivered to the public in the second week of April this year.

Herrera shared this information during a conference titled “Actions on the Overpass on 27 de Febrero Avenue with Máximo Gómez,” organized by the Dominican College of Architectural Engineers and Surveyors (CODIA) in commemoration of its 61 years.