Government agencies sign emergency humanitarian aid agreement

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development, acting as the overseeing body for non-reimbursable international cooperation, conducted the protocol signing ceremony for the “Interinstitutional Agreement for the Implementation of the Coordination Strategy for the Management of International Humanitarian Aid in Emergency Situations.” Twelve institutions of the Dominican Government are involved in this collaborative effort.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Economy, Planning, and Development, Pável Isa Contreras; Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa; Vice Minister for Economic Affairs and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hugo Rivera; Deputy Director of the Emergency Operations Center, Erwind Olivares; and Vice Minister of Regulation of Human Consumption Products of the Ministry of Public Health, Leandro Villanueva.

Also present at the signing ceremony were José Marte Piantini, President of the Civil Aviation Board; Héctor Porcella Dumas, General Director of the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation; Rafael Adolfo Pérez, General Director of the Essential Medicines Program/Logistics Support Center; Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, President of the National Drug Control Directorate; and Ángel Alberto Encarnación, Operational Deputy Director of the General Customs Directorate.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance and the Dominican Port Authority are included in this interinstitutional agreement.