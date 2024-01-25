Court rules against Transcore Latam

Santo Domingo, DR.– The Superior Administrative Court (TSA) presidency has dismissed the precautionary measure request from Transcore Latam, SRL., aimed at maintaining the execution of the capital’s traffic light system administration contract, previously annulled by the General Directorate of Public Procurement (DGCP).

Carlos Pimentel, the director of Public Procurement, conveyed this information through X (formerly Twitter), asserting that this decision indicates compliance with the law when annulling the contract in question.

Transcore Latam, SRL. had appealed against a DGCP resolution that suspended the execution of the contract with the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) for 1,317 million pesos due to various irregularities.

The project in question involves the modernization, expansion, and management of the comprehensive system of the Traffic Control Center and the Traffic Light Network of Greater Santo Domingo.

Following the TSA’s assessment of the case, it determined that Transcore Latam SRL.’s request to continue the contract execution lacked merit.

In the aftermath of the controversy, Hugo Beras, the director of Intrant, has taken a leave of absence, keeping him out of office while an investigation is underway.