Two months after authorities announce their search for him, “Kiko la Quema” still at large

The warnings or “threats” made by the President of the Republic to get the micro-trafficker, “Kiko la Quema,” to turn himself in to the authorities more than two months after he declared himself a fugitive from Justice were useless.

January 21 marked two months since the authorities began the search for Jose Antonio Figuereo Bautista, known by the nickname “Kiko la Quema,” without details of his whereabouts being known.

Specifically, on November 21, the National Police activated an operation to find his whereabouts after he was identified as an alleged leader of a criminal gang in San Cristobal, which was dedicated to the micro-trafficking of narcotics.

However, two months later, the 45-year-old alleged criminal remains at large despite being “highly dangerous,” according to the National Police, as he is accused of committing homicides, robberies, kidnappings, murders, micro-trafficking, extortion, arms trafficking, land invasion, and money laundering.

Police reports indicated that Kiko la Queda’s gang operated in several communities of San Cristobal, especially in his native municipality, Cambita Garabitos. Still, despite searches, they have not been able to locate him.

The military did capture two men whom the Public Prosecutor’s Office accused of belonging to Kiko la Queda’s criminal organization, identified as Elvi de la Rosa de Leon and Angel Miguel Figuereo, the latter being the son of the head of the gang.

Shortly after their capture, on December 14, 2023, the Permanent Attention Office of San Cristobal imposed one year of preventive imprisonment against both alleged criminals, as well as an economic guarantee of 30 thousand pesos in cash, an impediment to leaving the country and periodic presentation against Jonathan Emeterio Lorenzo, another alleged implicated.

He also imposed preventive imprisonment on Wilkin Lorenzo Moreta and the periodic presentation to Ana Luisa de Jesus, implicated in the dismantled network headed by “Kiko La Quema.”

Abinader warning

At the end of December, President Luis Abinader made a second pronouncement on the alleged fugitive micro-trafficker “Kiko La Quema.” He encouraged all fugitives in the Dominican Republic to turn themselves in to the authorities to avoid “bloody events.”

“What I would like is for them to turn themselves in so that there will be no bloodshed or exchanges,” said the President, referring to cases in which police officers kill criminals during alleged exchanges of gunfire.

This is the second time Abinader has asked Jose Antonio Figuereo Bautista, known in his criminal activities as “Kiko la Quema.”

The first occurred during his customary public appearance, “La Semanal,” on November 27, where he assured that Figuereo Bautista would be better off turning himself in because “he would not have the complicity of the authorities.”

The head of state reiterated that “Kiko la Quema” continues to be a primary objective of the joint task force of the National Police.

Meanwhile, Abinader assured that hundreds of criminals who were fugitives have surrendered to Justice to serve their sentences.