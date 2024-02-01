Abinader: 716 Activities and 1,106 ordinary meetings in 2023

Santo Domingo.- In 2023, the president engaged in 716 activities and held 1,106 ordinary meetings at the National Palace, representing more than three years’ worth of condensed work in a single calendar year.

His unwavering dedication to the nation is evident in the 41,173 kilometers he traveled within the Dominican Republic, equivalent to circling the globe. President Abinader’s tireless efforts encompassed a wide range of events, from inaugurations and public gatherings to hearings and ceremonies, ensuring every corner of the Dominican Republic received the attention it deserved.

The National District led in activities with 223, followed by Santiago with 72, and Santo Domingo North, East, and West with 45, underscoring their administrative and political significance. Monte Cristi registered 29 activities, while Puerto Plata had 25, both standing out in the northern region.

In the East, La Altagracia recorded 22 activities, and San Pedro de Macorís reached 20. Azua and Barahona registered 17 each, while San Cristóbal, Santiago Rodríguez, and Monseñor Nouel recorded 16 each, demonstrating the president’s balanced approach across different regions.

Data from the Directorate of Ceremonial and Protocol of the Executive Branch revealed that August had the highest activity with 168 activities and ordinary meetings, closely followed by October with 166. The months from January to June were also active, ranging between 137 and 159. July and November showed moderate activity with 125 and 128, respectively.

Regarding the weekly distribution of activities and ordinary meetings, Tuesdays led with 298, followed by Wednesdays and Thursdays with 277 each. Mondays also had a notable record of 241, while Fridays recorded 272. Although the weekend showed a decrease, 163 activities were still recorded on Saturdays and 124 on Sundays.

Since assuming office in August 2020 amid a pandemic, President Abinader has been recognized for his tireless work and nationwide tours, addressing important issues and urgent matters, a commitment reaffirmed in 2023.