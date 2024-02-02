Dominican delegation to address key issues at annual US conference

Santo Domingo.- A delegation from the Chamber of Deputies, led by its president, Alfredo Pacheco, will take part in the 6th annual conference organized by United States Congressman Adriano Espaillat in Washington. The conference will address social issues affecting Dominicans in the United States, including migration, security, health, cybersecurity, and investments in the country by Dominicans abroad.

Pacheco explained that the event is scheduled to commence on February 6 with a gala organized by the Dominican embassy in Washington. The 7th will feature various panels where over 50 leaders of Dominican origin will present, including President Luis Abinader, who will participate virtually. Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader of the United States Senate, will also be in attendance.

Emphasizing the significance of the event, Pacheco noted that there are 2,800,000 Dominicans abroad who exert economic influence in the Dominican Republic, sending over 10 billion dollars in remittances annually to their relatives in the country.

“This activity is extremely important because it brings together the main exponents of different levels of North American politics,” he stated.

The Dominican delegation, headed by President Alfredo Pacheco, will also include Ignacio Aracena, President of the Permanent Commission of Dominicans Abroad, and legislators Ramon Ceballo, Kenia Bidó, Lily Florentino, Ramon Dorrejo, Sócrates Pérez, and Heriberto Aracena.