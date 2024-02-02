Korean vehicle dealer tackles parts shortages

Santo Domingo.- In response to the escalating issue of parts shortages in the Dominican automotive market, Auto Asiana, the representative of the esteemed Korean brand KGM @kgmdominicana, has introduced its after-sales program, “Experience 360.” This innovative service, accessible both at the dealership and through its network of authorized dealers, aims to provide a robust solution to the persistent challenges posed by parts scarcity, a problem that has led to widespread complications nationwide.

The “360 Experience” by KGM, fortified by a contractual agreement between the customer and the dealer, is meticulously crafted to alleviate customer concerns, particularly in instances of parts unavailability. It goes the extra mile by offering courtesy vehicles, complete with insurance coverage and without time restrictions or additional costs, ensuring uninterrupted mobility for the client. This service proves indispensable, especially in situations where insurers do not cover the absence of specific parts.

Addressing the broader ramifications of parts shortages, such as the adverse impact on resale value and disruptions to customers’ daily and business activities, the “360 Experience” concierge service from the Korean brand KGM keeps customers well-informed about their vehicle’s status and the availability of required parts. With an extended 10-year warranty, Auto Asiana and @kgmdominicana reaffirm their commitment to delivering high quality and durability, thereby ensuring comprehensive customer satisfaction.

This strategic initiative demonstrates a profound understanding of market needs, solidifying the position of Auto Asiana and KGM as industry leaders, providing comprehensive and reliable solutions in the dynamic landscape of the Dominican automotive sector.