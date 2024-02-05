FLORHISTO project aims to enhance the Colonial City with flowers

Santo Domingo.- The Colonial City Residents and Owners Association (APRECC) has announced the commencement of the FLORHISTO project, aiming to enhance the allure of Santo Domingo’s Historic Center by introducing a proliferation of flowers throughout the area.

Inspired by an article in the Acento newspaper that highlighted the beauty of flowers in the midst of the pandemic, APRECC, in collaboration with the Santo Domingo Tourism Cluster (CTSD) and Protectors of Our Historical Heritage, is set to initiate this project. The primary objective is to adorn public spaces, including parks, squares, gardens, and balconies of historic buildings, thereby accentuating the architectural and aesthetic charm of the region.

To fund the activities in the inaugural year of FLORHISTO, sponsoring entities will organize a series of 17 talks about the Historical Center, featuring diverse historians as speakers. The initiative also relies on the dedicated efforts of a group of volunteers who will contribute their work pro bono. These talks are anticipated to serve as a means to collect the seed capital required for the project’s development.