Border security measures intensify: CESFRONT builds trenches

The Specialized Land Border Security Corps (CESFRONT) has taken preemptive measures by constructing two trenches equipped with M60 machine guns, strategically positioned towards the neighboring country of Haiti, aiming to mitigate potential threats.

The soldiers manning these machine guns are directed towards Juana Méndez, a town where a recent incident led to the killing of a Haitian during an attack on the police station. The town also witnessed protesters setting fire to a Red Cross office and two municipal hall trucks, which were subsequently looted.

The first trench has been strategically placed at the Battle of Sabana Larga del Cesfront military complex, while the second is situated on the west side of the perimeter fence, adjacent to the water intake of the La Vigia canal. This canal has undergone rehabilitation to ensure a stable water supply for agricultural producers who might face disruptions due to the construction of a canal by Haitians. The Haitian canal project aims to divert water from the Massacre River.

The unrest in Haiti is attributed to the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, following the expiration of his mandate as per the agreement signed in December 2022 with representatives of political parties, civil society organizations, and members of the private sector.