Government grants 408 property titles in La Ciénaga

Santo Domingo.- In a ceremony led by the Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría, the Government handed over 408 property titles to residents in La Ciénaga, National District, on Wednesday. This brings the total to 3,366 property titles granted through the Technical Execution Unit for State Land Titling (Utect) in La Ciénaga.

Santos Echavarría expressed that this act is a true demonstration of affection and justice, empowering residents to proudly claim ownership of their houses and lots. He emphasized the significance of the delivery date, February 14, as a testament to President Luis Abinader’s love for the area. The minister highlighted the broader transformation of the neighborhood into a safer and more harmonious living space, facilitated by the Execution Unit for the Readaptation of Neighborhoods and Environments (URBE).

Additionally, Santos Echavarría announced the initiation of the bidding process for a school in El Nuevo Domingo Savio in the coming weeks, addressing a repeated request from Father Javier Vidal, the parish priest of the community.

Duarte Méndez, the executive director of Utect, stated that the institution will continue working until every title is delivered, following precise instructions from President Abinader. He noted the fulfillment of a promise made by the President on June 4, 2023, when the regularization process began.

The event, held at the Nuevo Domingo Savio Sports Center, saw the presence of the Senator of the National District, Faride Raful, along with the directors of National Assets, Rafael Burgos, and the National Cadastre, Héctor Mirambeaux.