Government initiates land titling process for over 2,000 families in Monte Plata

Monte Plata, DR.- The Government has officially taken possession of the land occupied by over 2,000 families in Monte Plata, initiating the permanent titling process. Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos Echavarría, led the ceremony for the 525,000 square meters, announcing that the titling process will continue until completion.

Santos Echavarría emphasized the significance of providing property titles to Dominican families as an act of justice. He noted the State Land Title Technical Unit’s efforts across the national geography in delivering these titles.

The agreement involves collaboration between the Dominican Agrarian Institute (IAD), the municipal mayor’s office of Monte Plata, and the Dominican Municipal League (LMD) through its Municipal Titling Plan. The joint effort aims to process property titles, with the government covering the entire cost exceeding 80,000 for each recipient.

“The success of this program relies on families placing full trust in the technicians’ work to ensure a quick, satisfactory, and transparent process,” urged Santos Echavarría.

Monte Plata Mayor, Altagracia Herrera, highlighted the social and economic progress associated with having legal rights to the land for residents. She emphasized the President’s directive not to discriminate and to provide titles to all inhabitants with lease contracts with the city council.

IAD Director Francisco Guillermo García and LMD President Víctor D’Aza assured that their institutions would dedicate the necessary effort to grant the desired property titles.