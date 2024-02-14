Indotel to showcase spectrum policy experiences at Mobile World Congress 2024

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Telecommunications Institute (Indotel) has been selected to participate in the panel session titled “GSMA 2024 Ministerial Program, the spectrum: shaping the future” at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. During this session, experiences will be shared on the implementation of spectrum policies to ensure the timely and affordable utilization of this critical resource.

Julissa Cruz, the executive director of Indotel, will represent the Dominican telecommunications regulatory body and present the organization’s initiatives in effective spectrum management, highlighting the guidelines outlined in the National Spectrum Plan.

The panel discussion will focus on the creation and implementation of policies to guarantee timely and affordable access to the spectrum, aiming to bridge the connectivity gap and ensure inclusivity in the digital era.

Cruz will also discuss the measures implemented by Indotel to enhance connectivity access and infrastructure deployment, positioning the Dominican Republic as an international leader in the sector’s development.

In 2021, an international public tender was launched for the concession of radio frequencies in the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands to promote fifth-generation technology (5G) and other telecommunications services, which are already operational in the country.

In 2023, Indotel initiated a new tender for the allocation of radio spectrum frequencies in the 700 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 3600 MHz bands, facilitating investment and the provision of next-generation mobile telecommunications services.

As part of its National Spectrum Policy execution, Indotel has enabled satellite internet services, established spectrum caps to ensure a competitive environment, and allocated the entire 6GHz band for unlicensed Wifi services.

Through these actions, Indotel aims to encourage the participation of providers capable of fostering competition, supporting universal service projects, and bridging the digital divide in the field of Telecommunications/ICT.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is a paramount global forum in the telecommunications sector, with its ministerial agenda directed at policymakers and leaders across the mobile ecosystem and related industries.