Intrant leads operation ‘Parquéate Bien’ to enhance traffic management.

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant), in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic and Land Transportation Security (Digesett) and the Mayor’s Office of the National District, has initiated a comprehensive supervision and inspection operation in the Naco, Piantini, Serrallés, and Ensanche Paraíso sectors. This initiative is part of the “Parquéate Bien” program aimed at enhancing traffic management and ensuring road safety.

The focus of the day is on addressing the issue of poorly parked cargo vehicles, given their obstruction levels and the potential danger they pose to other road users. The operation, executed with the aid of technology, evaluates potential scenarios that could jeopardize citizen safety or impede traffic, implementing localized solutions.

The team, comprising technical personnel from Intrant specializing in traffic and mobility, as well as the Traffic Department for Supervision and Control of Road Sanctions and Digesett agents, is dedicated to resolving the persistent problem of improperly parked vehicles hindering traffic in these bustling areas.

The operation, carried out with the cooperation of neighborhood associations, involves consulting them and addressing their concerns. It also includes verification that constructions in the specified sectors have the necessary permits and adhere to protocols to mitigate risks related to road safety.

Intrant’s communication emphasizes that inspectors strategically deploy on the main streets of Naco, Piantini, Serrallés, and Ensanche Paraíso, identifying and penalizing drivers violating parking regulations and obstructing public roads. Towing incorrectly parked units on cranes is part of the enforcement process, particularly in cases of construction works where trucks and dump trucks impede the roads.

To address such scenarios, the Intrant Supervision and Control Department, along with Digesett agents, engage in educational measures to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of respecting parking rules and their impact on urban mobility. Both entities have been equipped with technological tools to facilitate their work.

These actions contribute to an ongoing initiative aimed at promoting responsible behavior on public roads and ensuring the safety and efficiency of traffic flow.