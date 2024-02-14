Israeli Embassy donates advanced water filtration system to Ministry of Defense

Santo Domingo.- On this Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense received a state-of-the-art water safety system for human consumption as a donation from the Israeli Embassy in the country. The advanced NUF model water filtration system will be installed at the El Banano Army Detachment in the border province of Pedernales.

Manufactured by NUF Filtration, this device will enable the filtration and sanitization of water from the El Banano River without the use of chemicals or additives. In a single pass, it will effectively eliminate all pathogens, bacteria, and viruses, ensuring safe drinking water for the soldiers of the Sixteenth Battalion of the Army in their daily activities.

His Excellency Raslan Abu Rukun, the Israeli ambassador, highlighted the simplicity and mechanical accessibility of NUF, emphasizing its capability to provide clean drinking water in remote areas. He explained that the device, utilizing dialysis tubes, purifies water through an extraordinary invention with green technology.

This generous donation is facilitated by the Israeli Agency for International Development Cooperation, Mashav. The donated model operates in an automated and self-sustaining manner, powered by solar panels, allowing a filtration rate of 0.5 to 10 m3 per hour. The Israeli technology is versatile, serving purposes such as agriculture, wastewater recycling, industrial use, drinking water provision, and enhancing tributaries.

The official handover ceremony took place at the Ministry of Defense, where Minister Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa received the device. He then presented the equipment to the Army authorities, expressing gratitude for this valuable donation. The event was attended by officers from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, local diplomats, and representatives from the Jewish community in the country.