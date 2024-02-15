DGDC and INAP partner on “Cultura Patria” to boost Dominican values

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Community Development (DGDC) and the National Institute of Public Administration (INAP) launched the “Cultura Patria” program, aimed at students and public servants, to promote national values.

The program kicked off with a talk by Dr. Roberto Cassá, a historian, writer, sociologist, and educator who runs the National Archives of the Dominican Republic.

Eléxido Paula Liranzo, the DGDC’s director general, opened the event by highlighting their goal: to use this innovative program to boost the quality of education in Dominican culture.

“National identity is key,” Liranzo emphasized. “We can’t keep accepting a society that forgets its roots and history. This initiative aims to rekindle cultural pride and encourage practical steps to recover that love that’s faded over time.”

Echoing that sentiment, Rosa Rivera, the deputy director general of the National Institute of Public Administration, stressed the crucial role of education in sustainable development and its impact on the country’s educational system.

Rivera spoke on behalf of the director of the entity, Cristian Sánchez. It is recalled that the DGDC and INAP signed an agreement to carry out this type of activity.

In his speech, Dr. Cassá stressed the need to implement programs in schools and communities based on the knowledge of the events that marked the country, to add a good precedent to the life of each citizen who knows, identifies with and defends their history.

The activity, held in the auditorium of the DGDC, was attended by the deputy director of the entity, Julián Burgos; the head of the Planning and Projects Department, Leonardo Díaz; Ángel Cordero, head of the Education Department, among others.