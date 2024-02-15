Final day for proselytizing activities: elections countdown

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) has set this Thursday at midnight as the deadline for proselytizing activities ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for Sunday, February 18. According to Article 177 of Organic Law 20-23 of the Electoral Regime, all public shows, political demonstrations, and electoral propaganda through various media must cease after this deadline.

The electoral body clarifies that regular programming can continue, as long as it does not include any references to the promotion of political parties, groups, movements, or candidates. Additionally, the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages are prohibited from 24 hours before the elections, starting at 7:00 AM on Saturday, February 17, until twelve hours after voting ends at 5:00 AM on Monday, February 19, 2024. Exceptions are made for hotel institutions in tourist areas.

The municipal elections on February 18 mark the beginning of the electoral process in the Dominican Republic, followed by congressional and presidential elections on May 19. If a second round is necessary, it will take place on June 30. This electoral process involves manual voting and counting, digitization, scanning, and transmission of electoral results. It also includes new measures such as the implementation of the prison vote, expanded voting abroad, preferential voting at the municipal level, and campaigns with specified deadlines and spending limits.