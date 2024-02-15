La Vega’s Soto municipal landfill engulfed in fire

La Vega, DR.- The municipal landfill in this city remains a battleground as firefighting efforts persist, with personnel from the Fire Department tirelessly combating the blaze that ignited after 10:00 PM yesterday, Wednesday.

General César Arturo Abreu Almanzar reported ongoing efforts to bring the fire under control. However, he mentioned a delay due to missing tools, emphasizing that the collaborative work involves both the Government and the Fire Department, in conjunction with other institutions.

A multi-agency brigade, in collaboration with municipal council staff, is currently confronting the fire at the Soto municipal landfill in La Vega.

La Vega: Blaze Erupts at Soto Municipal Landfill Mayor Kelvin Cruz of La Vega disclosed on Wednesday night that unidentified individuals deliberately set fire to the Soto municipal landfill, with the motives remaining unknown.

Mayor Cruz, learning of the incident upon returning from his official duties, expressed skepticism regarding any political sabotage.

“It’s perplexing to me that just days ago, we announced the completion of the transfer station for solid waste, and this morning, we declared the definitive closure of the Soto municipal landfill,” stated Kelvin Cruz, Mayor of La Vega.

While refusing to entertain the notion of political sabotage or resistance to the landfill closure, Mayor Cruz asserted, “If this is an attempt to inflict political harm, they will not succeed.”

Mayor Cruz confirmed that intelligence agencies are handling the case, assuring a prompt response to the situation.