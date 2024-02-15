Proedemaren seizes trafficked timber in Jaragua National Park

Barahona, DR.- Prosecutors from the Specialized Attorney for the Defense of the Environment and Natural Resources (Proedemaren) headquarters conducted a seizure operation in the Las Mercedes area, situated within the boundaries of the Jaragua National Park. The confiscated items included trunks of the guaconejo tree and other species.

Prosecutor Israel Trinidad reported that the operation, part of an inspection initiative, involved collaboration with troops from the National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA) and park rangers from the Ministry of the Environment. The guaconejo tree is targeted for its use in extracting perfume essences, leading to trafficking to Haiti for processing.

Following the seizure, the logs were transported to the provincial directorate of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources. Additionally, the operation led to the confiscation of nine donkeys, previously employed in transporting the wood. These animals were abandoned by the Haitian traffickers, who managed to escape without identification upon realizing the presence of authorities.

Attorney Israel Trinidad emphasized that the pursued actions constitute a violation of several articles, including 154, 156, 174, 175, and 183 of Law 64-00 on the Environment and Natural Resources, along with numbered 202-04 on Sectoral Protected Areas.