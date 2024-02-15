Vice President Peña addresses soldier’s death, labels incident as isolated

Santo Domingo.– On Wednesday, the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, emphasized that the death of Dominican Army soldier Bartolo Familia Solís in the border area of Dajabón was an isolated incident.

Peña assured, “I want to say and I want to assure that it was really an isolated situation,” addressing the tragic death of the soldier. She expressed her sorrow, labeling the incident as a disgrace during questioning by journalists.

Minister of Defense Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa echoed Peña’s sentiments, emphasizing that the incident “has nothing to do with national sovereignty.” He mentioned that an ongoing investigation aims to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the soldier’s murder. Díaz Morfa clarified that the incident does not involve criminal groups from either Haiti or Dominican territory.

The soldier Familia Solís lost his life on Sunday, the 11th, after sustaining a gunshot wound from a .380 caliber firearm on the left side near the “El Corozo” checkpoint in the Restauración municipality, Dajabón province.