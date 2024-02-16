German national sentenced to ten Years for child exploitation in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata, DR.- The Collegiate Court of Puerto Plata has handed down a ten-year prison sentence to German national Werner Hubert Marchenbeck for his involvement in the recruitment and sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the findings of the Public Ministry, Marchenbeck was engaged in the recording and photographing of girls and women involved in sexual activities. This incriminating material was discovered during a raid conducted at the villa where the accused operated, as detailed in the press release.

The convicted German is mandated to serve his sentence at the San Felipe Correction and Rehabilitation Center.

Puerto Plata Chief Prosecutor Kelmi Duncan emphasized, “This case underscores the Public Ministry’s unwavering commitment to combat human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and protect the fundamental rights of the most vulnerable members of our society. The verdict reflects our ongoing dedication to the stringent enforcement of the law to ensure the safety of our citizens.”

The prosecution successfully established that Marchenbeck’s actions contravene the Law on Illicit Migrant Smuggling and Human Trafficking, as well as the Law on High-Tech Crimes and Offenses. Additionally, his conduct was found to be in violation of the law safeguarding children and adolescents from sexual exploitation.