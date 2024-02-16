Toll stations across the country to be toll-free during municipal elections

Santo Domingo.- The coordinating office of RD Vial Trust has announced that all toll stations across the country will be toll-free from 6:00 AM on Sunday, February 17, until the same time on Monday, February 19. This initiative aims to facilitate employees working at the stations to exercise their right to vote in the municipal elections.

This measure aligns with the provisions of Law 20-23, the Organic Law of the Electoral Regime, which designates the day of elections as a non-working day. The human management and operations department at RD Vial emphasized their commitment to ensuring the active participation of citizens in the electoral process, encouraging both the institution’s collaborators and those traveling through different routes to exercise their voting rights.

Regular toll station operations throughout the national territory will resume on Monday at 6:00 AM, providing a smooth transition back to regular work after the elections.