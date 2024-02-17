Luis Abinader calls on people to vote Sunday elections

Santo Domingo – In a brief message, the president of the Republic and presidential candidate for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Luis Abinader, called to vote and support PRM candidates in this Sunday’s municipal elections by checking box 1 to “guarantee the continuity and deepening of change.”

“I make a call to vote and support PRM candidates by marking in box 1. Let’s not allow others to decide for us. Every vote counts. Our community deserves our involvement,” he said.

In his closing campaign message, Abinader called to continue “believing in the change we are building with the PRM and allies. Together we can continue moving forward.”

He added that “the vote is powerful. We support the candidates with whom we will work to achieve a single government that benefits all our families. Let us not underestimate the impact of these elections on the direction of the country”.

He pointed out that “this Sunday, February 18, in the municipal elections, we must all go to vote” because “our vote decides who will manage our cities and neighborhoods.”

He indicated that “we will elect the authorities that will directly impact our daily life in matters that affect our quality of life such as environment, parks, ornament, garbage collection, territorial order, transportation and the small works in your community.”

In the elections of Sunday 18 of this month, 18,197 candidates from 34 parties and eight movements are expected to compete for 3,849 elective positions, including 158 mayorships, 1,164 councilors, 235 municipal directors, and 735 members of the board of directors.