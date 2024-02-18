Remember! Alcohol sales forbidden until Monday due to municipal elections

Santo Domingo.- Due to the municipal elections to be held this Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. today to Monday, no alcoholic beverages may be sold or distributed until 12 hours after the end of voting, that is, until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024.

According to a provision based on article 229 of Law number 20-23, Organic Law of the Electoral Regime, the Central Electoral Board pointed out that “those hotel institutions located in tourist areas, as well as in other localities of the country, are exempted from the provisions of this article.”

No work on election day

In addition, the JCE reminded that Sunday, February 18, the municipal elections day, is a non-working day.

“In that sense, in the case of work that cannot be suspended, employers shall be obliged to make the necessary arrangements so that all employees and workers who are able to vote and have the necessary time to do so, without suffering any reduction in their salaries and other rights that correspond to them,” said the Board.