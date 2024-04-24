The Senate advances a bill to create another municipality!

Santo Domingo.- In Tuesday’s session, the Senate gave initial approval to a bill that would elevate the municipal district of Villa Central in Barahona to full municipality status, following its passage through the Chamber of Deputies.

Championed by Deputy Rudy María Méndez (known as Ñiñin) and Senator José del Castillo Saviñón, both from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), this legislation marks a significant step in local governance.

This move follows the Chamber of Deputies’ approval of the same bill in its second reading on January 11 of this year. Deputy Rudy María Méndez originally introduced the proposal.

Villa Central, home to over 30,000 residents, surpasses the population of several provinces in the country and has witnessed substantial economic growth. Serving as the industrial hub of Barahona province, the area hosts key facilities including the Barahona Mill, the Free Trade Zone, and the Ege-Haina Electricity Generating Company, featuring a 42 MW Coal Plant. Additionally, it boasts sea ports facilitating the export of sugar and other commodities.