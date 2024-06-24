Groundbreaking semiconductor chip developed in the Dominican Republic

This innovative semiconductor technology (chips) converts alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) in a format up to 10 times smaller than current options on the global market. It boasts an impressive efficiency of over 97.5%, zero vampire consumption, operation at room temperature, and high-quality energy. This advancement allows manufacturers of electronic equipment, IoT appliances, computers, servers, internet routers, electric and combustion vehicles, robots, chargers, and more to redesign their products into more compact formats powered by a highly efficient energy source, leading to significant manufacturing cost savings.

In the video, they explained, “By not using copper coils and other traditional components, we reduce these materials and, consequently, reduce the carbon footprint that significantly impacts the environment.”

The creators of this groundbreaking product have made a significant leap in the high-tech sector. They are set to soon launch an electronic component with high-efficiency chips aimed at replacing traditional power supplies. This innovation promises to position the Dominican Republic as a leader in high-tech exports, potentially boosting the country’s GDP and placing it among the top economies in Latin America. They highlighted that this achievement is a source of national pride, presenting a world-changing innovation as a country brand.

Georges Ortiz, the visionary inventor behind this project, has demonstrated his commitment to the sustainable development of the Dominican Republic. He expressed his interest in collaborating with the current government, led by President Luis Abinader, to present a sustainable development program for this new high-tech export sector. His goal is to promote local manufacturing of these semiconductors and contribute to the country’s economic growth.