Million-Dollar Liquor Heist at Casa Brugal warehouse

Santiago, DR.- National police agents have apprehended five suspects in connection with a brazen liquor heist at Casa Brugal’s warehouse in Santiago. The thieves, who entered the facility under the cover of darkness on June 18th, made off with over 200 crates of rum and escaped with a truck belonging to the liquor company. In addition to the stolen goods, authorities recovered a staggering $1.15 million in cash and a shotgun.

The suspects, whose identities remain unknown, used force to breach the warehouse’s iron gate and overpower the security guard before making their getaway. The authorities have seized the truck and stolen goods, which will be handed over to the Public Ministry for further legal proceedings.