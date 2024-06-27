Weather Update: potential development of a tropical system

Santo Domingo.- The National Office of Meteorology (ONAMET) is closely monitoring a weather disturbance located several hundred kilometers southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. This area of showers with thunderstorms is associated with a tropical wave and is showing signs of increasing organization.

Development Potential and Forecast

Probability: There is a 40% chance that this system will develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours. Over the next seven days, the probability increases to 70%.

There is a 40% chance that this system will develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours. Over the next seven days, the probability increases to 70%. Conditions: Favorable conditions are expected over the weekend, potentially leading to its strengthening as a depression or tropical storm.

Current Risk Assessment

At its current position, this system does not pose a direct threat to the Dominican Republic. However, due to its projected path, it is crucial for residents and authorities to remain vigilant and stay informed about its evolution.

Advisory from ONAMET

While the immediate risk to the country is low, ONAMET advises the public to stay informed through official bulletins issued by the agency. As the situation develops, updates will be provided to ensure preparedness and safety measures are in place.