Dominican and New York Senators to boost Diaspora’s academic, cultural, and health initiatives

Santo Domingo.- During the third meeting between Dominican and New York State legislators, Senate President Ricardo de los Santos proposed several initiatives aimed at enhancing commercial, cultural, and economic exchanges for the benefit of Dominicans living in the U.S. The proposals were presented by Senator Lía Díaz de Díaz, representing the Senate President, at a session held in the Multipurpose Room of the Senate of the Republic. Senator Alexis Victoria Yeb coordinated the interparliamentary discussions.

De los Santos advocated for establishing a working group, through a commission of Dominicans abroad, to oversee and implement resolutions and projects designed to strengthen ties between the two nations and the states with significant Dominican populations. This proposal was presented to a U.S. delegation led by Senator Luis Sepúlveda and included notable figures such as Phil Ramos, Vice President of the New York Assembly, and Assembly members Amanda Séptimo, Al Taylor, and Landon Dais.

Among his proposals, De los Santos suggested introducing a bill to commemorate January 26, the birthday of Juan Pablo Duarte, as the Day of the Dominican Abroad to honor Dominican unity and identity. He also proposed creating the Juan Pablo Duarte Senate Award to recognize individuals and institutions contributing to the Dominican community abroad. Additionally, De los Santos recommended organizing a Forum on Overseas and Diaspora Legislation in New York City to facilitate productive dialogue on issues of mutual interest, including trade, immigration, and public health.