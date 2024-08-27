Miches hotels launch job fair to fill over 1,000 positions

El Seibo, DR.- With Miches anticipating a hotel boom, there is an immediate need for staff. In response, the Ministry of Labor is organizing a job fair in El Seibo on Friday, August 30. The event, aimed at filling 1,228 positions, will run from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Fire Department’s auditorium on Manuela Díez Jiménez Avenue.

Available roles span various hotel departments, including front desk positions such as night clerk, reception assistant, and receptionist cashier, as well as supervisory roles like reception supervisor, guest services manager, and public areas supervisor. Other opportunities include positions in housekeeping, kitchen, bar, restaurant, security, maintenance, and more specialized roles like audiovisual technician and sous chef.

The Ministry of Labor noted that the hiring process varies by company, with some taking more time to finalize due to the specific nature of the vacancies. Interested candidates can register online at rdtrabaja.mt.gob.do or call (809) 486-0815 for more information.