Indomet monitors potential tropical cyclones

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) has reported that it is currently monitoring two atmospheric phenomena with the potential to develop into tropical cyclones. The first is an area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure system located in the central Atlantic, with a 20% chance of formation over the next week. The second system, situated in the Western Atlantic southeast of Bermuda, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, with only a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours to 7 days due to unfavorable conditions.

Indomet advises the public to avoid direct sun exposure from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and seek cool, ventilated areas. In Greater Santo Domingo, temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 23°C to 25°C and a maximum of 34°C to 36°C.