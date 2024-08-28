‘Savoring the Island’ initiative aims to enhance Dominican gastronomic tourism

Santo Domingo.- The Buen Vivir Group, in partnership with the Dominican Gastronomy Association (ASODOGA), has launched the “Saboreando la Isla” platform, an initiative aimed at positioning the Dominican Republic as a premier gastronomic destination. The platform will offer a variety of activities, including conferences, culinary tours, and events that highlight the country’s most iconic destinations. The project not only showcases the richness of local products and the creativity of Dominican chefs but also promotes sustainable community development through gastronomy.

Rocío Sánchez, director of corporate marketing, emphasized the initiative’s focus on preserving traditional flavors and promoting local production as a means to strengthen sustainable tourism. Luisa Feliz, CEO of Grupo Buen Vivir and president of ASODOGA, expressed pride in the platform’s potential to boost gastronomic tourism and empower women in local communities through education and leadership opportunities.

The first gastronomic routes will launch on November 9 in the Espaillat province, offering participants a chance to explore the region’s culinary diversity. The inaugural event featured dishes from the Espaillat and Sánchez Ramírez provinces, alongside cultural performances, providing a comprehensive experience. “Saboreando la Isla” is supported by various institutions, including Ágora Mall, Goya Dominicana, and the Ministry of Tourism.