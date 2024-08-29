Agency accused of defrauding hundreds operated without license

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) has denounced the company “De Vacaciones en RD” for operating without proper registration or licensing to provide tourist services in the Dominican Republic. The company has recently failed to honor its commitments to clients who had already paid for vacations and trips, leading to concerns about fraudulent activity.

In response, Mitur is collaborating with Pro Consumidor and the Attorney General’s Office to ensure that legal action is taken against the company. Mitur also reminded the public of the importance of verifying the legitimacy of tourism service providers. Since 2021, the Ministry has digitized operating licenses and launched the National Tourism Registry (RNT), a web platform where the status of tourism-related companies, including travel agencies and tour operators, can be verified. They advised consumers to check the RNT or request the QR code of a company’s license before making any transactions.

Eddy Alcántara, Executive Director of the National Institute of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor), assured that the agency is committed to addressing complaints from customers who claim to have been scammed by “De Vacaciones en RD.” Several reports have been received through Pro Consumidor’s digital channels, where clients allege that they either did not receive the services they paid for or had their tours canceled without refunds.